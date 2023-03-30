Bands told they’d be playing at Sound City devastated after huge error announced

All applicants were accidentally informed they’d be performing due to “human error”

Acts who were told they’d be performing at this year’s Liverpool Sound City have been left heartbroken as their applications were rejected.

Those who wanted play at the indie festival next month submitted their applications through the “apply to play” service on the Sound City website, handled by Amplead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite previously being told their applications were successful, many bands have now been told this is not the case, as Amplead admitted a huge error.

In a statement, Amplead said they accidentally sent all applicants a ‘You’ve been successful’ message. They said: “This was human error, and for all those affected you should now have the correct email as well as an apology from us. We can only hold our hands up and truly apologise for any confusion or disappointment.”

Sound City said they are ‘heartbroken’ and ‘so sorry’ in a statement shared on Twitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amplead also replied to the statement, saying: “To all the artists affected by this, and the team at Sound City - we made a mistake, and that mistake had a huge effect. We are truly sorry.”

Many bands also took to the platform to express their disappointment about no longer playing at the festival which showcases up-and-coming artists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A rock’n’roll blues band from Wigan, BROTHER, said: “We’re gutted to have a slot and then not have a slot one hour later.”

Fat Dads tweeted: “Got an email off Amplead to say we’re playing @SoundCity this year, only to get another an hour later to say it was a mistake and we’re not playing after all. Went from absolutely buzzing to downright crushed. Spot on.”

The Juice said: “Thought we’d been picked to play at Sound City, was fun while it lasted for 20 minutes.”

Advertisement

Advertisement