Barclays to close 37 bank branches in 2024 – full list of closures including Merseyside branch
Barclays will shut 37 bank branches early next year, after 180 closures in 2023 and 184 in 2022.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Merseyside bank is set to close its doors as Barclays announces its next wave of branch closures.
Barclays will shut 37 bank branches early next year, after 180 closures in 2023 and 184 in 2022. Thousands of bank branches have closed their doors in recent years as more customers are moving to digital banking.
Advertisement
Advertisement
According to consumer group Which?, the branch closures mean the UK High Street has lost 5,791 bank and building society branches since January 2015 with banks and building societies closing branches at a rate of around 54 each month.
Amongst the latest wave of Barclays closures is the Liscard (Wirral) branch, will is set to shut on March 28, 2024.
Barclays bank branch closures in 2024 - full list
- Abergavenny - March 1
- Abingdon The Square - February 15
- Berwick-upon-Tweed - February 14
- Beverley - March 21
- Blackwood - March 22
- Borehamwood - February 21
- Builth Wells - March 6
- Cannock - February 22
- Cobham - February 14
- Coleraine - February 23
- Crouch End - March 1
- Dundee - March 15
- East Dereham - February 15
- Eltham - February 16
- Farnham - February 21
- Grimsby - March 13
- Harleston - May 24
- Hexham - March 1
- Llanelli - February 22
- Liscard - March 28
- Mansfield - March 1
- Newry - February 16
- Northallerton - March 14
- Palmers Green - March 8
- Perth - March 8
- Poole - March 8
- Rayleigh - March 22
- Richmond, North Yorkshire - December 4
- Risca - On or before May 17
- Ruislip - February 16
- Scunthorpe - March 20
- Sheringham - February 21
- Skipton - March 7
- South Woodford - February 23
- Team Valley - April 19
- Treorchy - On or before April 26
- Westbury-on-Trym - February 16