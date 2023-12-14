Barclays will shut 37 bank branches early next year, after 180 closures in 2023 and 184 in 2022.

A Merseyside bank is set to close its doors as Barclays announces its next wave of branch closures.

Barclays will shut 37 bank branches early next year, after 180 closures in 2023 and 184 in 2022. Thousands of bank branches have closed their doors in recent years as more customers are moving to digital banking.

According to consumer group Which?, the branch closures mean the UK High Street has lost 5,791 bank and building society branches since January 2015 with banks and building societies closing branches at a rate of around 54 each month.

Amongst the latest wave of Barclays closures is the Liscard (Wirral) branch, will is set to shut on March 28, 2024.

Barclays bank branch closures in 2024 - full list