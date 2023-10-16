The animal charity also set up a tribute fund in honour of the Wirral-born entertainer, which has raised £480,000 to date.

The late Paul O’Grady will have a veterinary hospital named after him at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, where the animal lover and broadcaster was an ambassador.

The legendary entertainer, who was born in Birkenhead, died suddenly in March this year, aged 67, prompting a huge outpouring of love and tributes from across the country and beyond.

O’Grady grew up in Merseyside before moving to London and finding fame as drag queen comedian Lily Savage. He went on to host a series of TV and radio shows and become a champion of animal welfare.

He became an ambassador for Battersea in 2012 after the success of ITV’s award-winning For The Love Of Dogs, 11 series of which were filmed at the home. After O’Grady’s death, the animal charity set up a tribute fund in his honour which has raised £480,000 to date.

The chief executive of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, Peter Laurie, said: "Paul was always a champion of the underdog, and we’ll be carrying on his legacy, by ensuring we use the funding to go the extra mile for animals that need costly surgery, medication or rehabilitation.

“As an ambassador for Battersea, especially during his 11 years filming For The Love Of Dogs, Paul helped animals in their recuperation from surgery, and at times, watched as they headed off site for specialist surgery; naming our veterinary hospital after Paul, therefore, feels fitting.”