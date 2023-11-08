'Be prepared' warning as flood alert issued for parts of Merseyside

The government-issued flood alert covers parts of the region which 'are prone to flooding if rivers overflow during periods of heavy and persistent rain'.

The Environment Agency has issued a warning for parts of Merseyside that are prone to flooding.

The government-issued 'flood alert' was announced on Monday and is currently in place across Sefton and Knowsley.

Sefton Council says the alert covers parts of the borough which 'are prone to flooding if rivers overflow during periods of heavy and persistent rain' and has urged residents to 'make preparations to protect their properties'.

The council says that while the area is 'not experiencing the worst of the weather this time' it is likely that 'further storms will hit the UK over the coming months'.

According to the Environment Agency, flooding is currently possible around the River Alt and other watercourses from Huyton to Hightown including, Kirkby, Fazakerley, Maghull, Formby, Aughton, Sefton and Lunt.

The government agency advises that residents 'avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding' and to 'start acting on your flood plan if you have one'.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency added: "Environment Agency Flood Warning Officers set the river or tidal levels that have triggered this message. During industrial action this message has been automatically issued based on rising river or tidal levels."