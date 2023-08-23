Fans can have their messages immortalised in the grounds that inspired John Lennon to write one of the Beatles’ biggest hits.

Marking the start of the International Beatleweek festival, Strawberry Field has launched a ‘Path of Peace’ fundraiser, giving fans of the Fab Four the opportunity to permanently leave their messages of peace and love in the iconic grounds.

The Path of Peace runs around the new Strawberry Field Bandstand, located within the gardens where John Lennon had one of his earliest musical experiencess. His time in the gardens of the children’s home which once stood on the site inspired Lennon to later pen the song, Strawberry Fields Forever.

Now, supporters can engrave their message of peace on a granite stone which will be laid around the bandstand for £150. Profits from the fundraising initiative will support the charitable work of The Salvation Army’s Strawberry Field and will help fund Steps at Strawberry Field, a series of programmes helping 18-25 year olds with learning difficulties or other barriers to achieve their goals.

Strawberry Field Forever bandstand. Photo by Strawberry Field.

Major Kathleen Versfeld, mission director, said: “The Strawberry Field gardens provide visitors with a place for peace, prayer and quiet contemplation, as well as a space of sanctuary for people to connect with friends and family, nature, music and art.

“The Path of Peace is a rare opportunity for fans to continue John’s lasting legacy of peace and love by having their own messages immortalised at Strawberry Field forever, and in turn support The Salvation Army’s important work in removing barriers to employment for people with learning difficulties and providing this place of peace for all to enjoy.”