John Lennon and Paul McCartney were the chief song writers for The Beatles as the Liverpool band changed music and culture around the world. Now their sons have joined forces and released a song together.

James McCartney and his “good friend” Sean Ono Lennon have co-written an acoustic ballad called Primrose Hill, in tribute to the panoramic viewpoint in London’s Regent’s Park. You can listen to it in the video above.

McCartney said: “With the release of this song it feels like we’re really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to ­continue to share music with you.” The 46-year-old added the track was inspired by a vision he had as a child on ‘a lovely summer’s day’ in Scotland.