Beautiful butterfly house and garden reopens for summer

The local gem is welcoming back visitors.

By Mark Smith, Emma Dukes
Published 4th Jun 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 13:09 BST

Halton’s incredible Butterfly House has reopened for the summer. The glasshouse and garden, in Victoria Park, was officially opened by Halton MP Derek Twigg, who brought along a very special guest.

The site is run by volunteers from the Victoria Park Environment Team (VPET) and has been designed to provide a safe habitat for butterflies and nature native to the North West.

Mr Twigg said: “It was an absolute pleasure to re-open the Butterfly House in Victoria Park for the new season. The volunteers not only look after the creatures, they also raise funds and manage the glasshouse and garden all year round, hosting events such as crafts, eco markets and climate cafés.

“It was made extra special for me as my baby granddaughter, Sophia Mary attended and she was fascinated by all the butterflies. I would highly recommend visiting the garden at the back of the glass house too.”

Volunteers are aiming for the Butterfly House to be open on Wednesdays and Sundays, from 10am -1pm.

