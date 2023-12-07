'Bedlam' as car smashes into Boots store at Liverpool's Edge Lane retail park
One woman said the car 'narrowly missed her mother' who was shopping inside.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Volkswagen has smashed through the front of the Boots store at Edge Lane's Liverpool Shopping Park.
Robbie Owens was at the retail park and described the incident as 'bedlam', uploading a photograph to social media.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Merseyside Police said the car was involved in a crash with other three vehicles before ploughing into the shop.
A spokesperson for the force added: "No injuries have been reported to the police and a cordon is in place on Montrose Way whilst emergency services remain at the scene."
Denise Killey said her mother's car was damaged in the incident. She said: "Mum's car was the Nissan Micra that was pushed up to the front window and smashed up when the other car smashed into shop."
She uploaded photographs of the scene, adding: "Mum was narrowly missed inside the shop."
Witness and CCTV enquires are being carried out in the area and Merseyside Police are asking anyone with information to contact @MerPolCC online with the log 465 of Thursday 7 December.