One woman said the car 'narrowly missed her mother' who was shopping inside.

A Volkswagen has smashed through the front of the Boots store at Edge Lane's Liverpool Shopping Park.

Robbie Owens was at the retail park and described the incident as 'bedlam', uploading a photograph to social media.

Merseyside Police said the car was involved in a crash with other three vehicles before ploughing into the shop.

A spokesperson for the force added: "No injuries have been reported to the police and a cordon is in place on Montrose Way whilst emergency services remain at the scene."

Denise Killey said her mother's car was damaged in the incident. She said: "Mum's car was the Nissan Micra that was pushed up to the front window and smashed up when the other car smashed into shop."

She uploaded photographs of the scene, adding: "Mum was narrowly missed inside the shop."