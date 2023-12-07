Register
'Bedlam' as car smashes into Boots store at Liverpool's Edge Lane retail park

One woman said the car 'narrowly missed her mother' who was shopping inside.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 7th Dec 2023, 15:50 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 15:51 GMT
A Volkswagen has smashed through the front of the Boots store at Edge Lane's Liverpool Shopping Park.

Robbie Owens was at the retail park and described the incident as 'bedlam', uploading a photograph to social media.

Merseyside Police said the car was involved in a crash with other three vehicles before ploughing into the shop.

A spokesperson for the force added: "No injuries have been reported to the police and a cordon is in place on Montrose Way whilst emergency services remain at the scene."

Denise Killey said her mother's car was damaged in the incident. She said: "Mum's car was the Nissan Micra that was pushed up to the front window and smashed up when the other car smashed into shop."

She uploaded photographs of the scene, adding: "Mum was narrowly missed inside the shop."

Witness and CCTV enquires are being carried out in the area and Merseyside Police are asking anyone with information to contact @MerPolCC online with the log 465 of Thursday 7 December.

