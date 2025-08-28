A convenience store selling illegal vapes hidden in chocolate boxes has had its licence suspended by Liverpool Council.

MP Food and Wine on Southbrook Way, Belle Vale, will not be permitted to sell alcohol for two months after a “litany of trouble” was uncovered at the shop.

The local authority has given Ragitha Kanthanathan “one chance to get your act together” after a licensing and gambling sub-committee at Liverpool Town Hall on Wednesday morning (August 27). The terms granted to the business were put under the spotlight following a joint investigation by trading standards and Merseyside Police.

The concealed vapes at MP Food and Wine on Southbrook Way, Belle Vale | LDRS

An agent acting on behalf of the business admitted “standard had slipped” and work needed to be done to make the shop – which has operated for more than 10 years under the current ownership – more professional. Michael Hearty, representing trading standards, said there had been ongoing issues at the business since December 2024.

The officer said a series of illicit vapes had been seized from the premises during visits by officials and they had been hidden during routine inspections. Mr Hearty said the items detained were not available from legitimate wholesalers and those responsible for the shop knew they shouldn’t have been selling them.

An initial inspection took place last winter in which 66 illegal devices were taken away. Months later, intelligence was received by the local authority suggesting an increase in youths hanging around the shop using vapes and causing anti-social behaviour.

A follow-up visit was undertaken in March this year when a further 77 vapes were found hidden in chocolate and crisp boxes. Further to this, despite handwritten signs indicating they should not be sold, loose single cans were available in the shop.

This is in direct contravention of the licensing terms granted to the business. Mr Hearty said he visited the shop later in March and was able to purchase a single can of strong cider.

Additionally, 11 bottles of Italian wine were also seen on the premises which were made available for purchase, despite being prohibited. It was said as the owners didn’t drink alcohol, the bottles had been put up for sale after being given as a birthday gift.

Mr Hearty said he found this “hard to believe.”

PC Nicola Ireland of Merseyside Police said issues surrounding the business had been raised in community meetings, particularly around anti-social behaviour. A visit was conducted between police and council officers in July in which they saw two single cans of strong lager about to be sold.

Spirits were also on full display, despite instructions being in place that required them to be behind the counter at all times. PC Ireland said it took up to an hour for the items to be put away as there were so many.

When licence holder Mrs Kanthanathan – who owns another shop in St Helens – was contacted, she said she was “shocked” by what she had learned but refused to come to the shop. Paul Douglas, acting on behalf of Mrs Kanthanathan, said: “Standards have slipped over the last five months.”

Mr Douglas said Mrs Kanthanathan had bought the vapes from a “white van man” who had assured her they were legal and the business found itself in a “litany of trouble.” He added how the shop had been run relatively trouble free for a decade but the operator had “not given the attention required” in previous months.

He said: “We’re not sorry we got caught, we’re sorry that it happened.” The agent said his client recognised the seriousness of the shortfall and asked for the opportunity to “get our act together.”

Cllr Christine Banks, committee chair, was not impressed by the licence holder’s conduct. She said: “You have two businesses, you should understand the licensing objectives.”

The three-person panel stopped short of stripping the licence, handing down a two-month suspension.