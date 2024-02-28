Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An 81-year-old grandad who died after being struck by a van in a hit and run in Norris Green, Liverpool, last Sunday has been named in a moving tribute by his family. Pensioner John Newton was rushed to hospital in a 'critical condition' but passed away on Monday evening.

The 'beloved dad' was struck by a silver Ford Transit van which was travelling along Utting Avenue East after coming off the Broadway roundabout at around 6.30pm on February 25. The driver failed to stop following the collision.

Three people have since been arrested by Merseyside Police and released on bail pending further enquiries.

A 25-year-old man from Norris Green and a 44-year-old woman from Westvale in Kirkby have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving offences.

A 37-year-old man from Mossley Hill has also been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

In a tribute, John’s family said: “The family wish to express their sincere thanks to everyone that came to help our beloved Dad. John is missed by his whole family including children, grandchildren and the community we live in.

"He was well know in the area having owned his own garage and worked as a mechanic for over 50 years before semi-retiring last year. He was still very active and enjoying running and cycling. We hope that those responsible for his death or that know anything will have a turn of conscience and come forward to the police. He will forever be in our hearts.”

John Newton died after being struck by a silver Ford Transit van the did not stop at the scene of the collision. Image: Family handout

Merseyside Police issued an appeal for witnesses and shortly after Sunday's collision spotted the vehicle suspected to be involved in the hit and run parked up at the junction of Hollingbourne Place and Hollingbourne Road in Norris Green. The van has been seized.

Detective Sergeant Jason Higham, from Merseyside Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “Despite three arrests having been made in connection with the man's death, I appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or saw a silver van being driving around the area or parked on Hollingbourne Place or Hollingbourne Road with damage to the front of it to please get in touch.

“The investigation is ongoing, and I would ask that if you were in the area at the time or saw the van driving from the scene or being parked up to please review your CCTV or dashcam in case something that may help the investigation was captured. Every piece of information, no matter how small, could help us with our ongoing enquiries."