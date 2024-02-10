Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With one on seemingly every corner, there are plenty of McDonald's restaurants in Liverpool.

They're perfect in a pinch, when you've got a desperate need to get something down you or to feed the family for a relatively cheap price.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But they're not always reliable, and anyone who has been a longtime customer of the fast food chain will no doubt have experiences of rushed service, busy waiting areas and food that is either cold or not up to scratch.

So which Liverpool McDonald's is most likely to turn out a success? Here we rank the six best McDonald's in Liverpool and the six worst, according to Google Reviews and hygiene ratings. Information is correct at the time of publishing, February 9 2024.

The worst rated McDonald's in Liverpool:

McDonald's at Racecourse Retail Park, on Ormskirk Road, has a rating of 3.4 out of five, from 1,879 reviews. This establishment has a food hygiene rating of five (very good).

McDonald's on Jennifer Avenue has a rating of 3.4 out of five, from 1,330 reviews. This establishment has a food hygiene rating of five (very good).

McDonald's on Fairfield has a rating of 3.4 out of five, from 2,443 reviews. This establishment has a food hygiene rating of two (improvement necessary).

McDonald's on Fairfield, Kensington, Liverpool

McDonald's on Queens Drive Walton has a rating of 3.5 out of five, from 1,759 reviews. This establishment has a food hygiene rating of four (good).

McDonald's on Walton Road has a rating of 3.5 out of five, from 1,252 reviews. This establishment has a food hygiene rating of five (very good).

McDonald's on Rice Lane has a rating of 3.5 out of five, from 1,505 reviews. This establishment has a food hygiene rating of five (very good).

The best rated McDonald's in Liverpool:

McDonald's St John's Market has a rating of 3.9 out of five, from 915 reviews. This establishment has a food hygiene rating of five (very good).

McDonald's Ranelagh Street has a rating of 3.8 out of five, from 2,047 reviews. This establishment has a food hygiene rating of five (very good).

McDonald's Clayton Square has a rating of 3.8 out of five, from 1,777 ratings. This establishment has a food hygiene rating of five (very good).

McDonald's by the Albert Dock