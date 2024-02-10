Best and worst rated McDonald's in Liverpool, according to Google reviews and hygiene ratings
With one on seemingly every corner, there are plenty of McDonald's restaurants in Liverpool.
They're perfect in a pinch, when you've got a desperate need to get something down you or to feed the family for a relatively cheap price.
But they're not always reliable, and anyone who has been a longtime customer of the fast food chain will no doubt have experiences of rushed service, busy waiting areas and food that is either cold or not up to scratch.
So which Liverpool McDonald's is most likely to turn out a success? Here we rank the six best McDonald's in Liverpool and the six worst, according to Google Reviews and hygiene ratings. Information is correct at the time of publishing, February 9 2024.
The worst rated McDonald's in Liverpool:
- McDonald's at Racecourse Retail Park, on Ormskirk Road, has a rating of 3.4 out of five, from 1,879 reviews. This establishment has a food hygiene rating of five (very good).
- McDonald's on Jennifer Avenue has a rating of 3.4 out of five, from 1,330 reviews. This establishment has a food hygiene rating of five (very good).
- McDonald's on Fairfield has a rating of 3.4 out of five, from 2,443 reviews. This establishment has a food hygiene rating of two (improvement necessary).
- McDonald's on Queens Drive Walton has a rating of 3.5 out of five, from 1,759 reviews. This establishment has a food hygiene rating of four (good).
- McDonald's on Walton Road has a rating of 3.5 out of five, from 1,252 reviews. This establishment has a food hygiene rating of five (very good).
- McDonald's on Rice Lane has a rating of 3.5 out of five, from 1,505 reviews. This establishment has a food hygiene rating of five (very good).
The best rated McDonald's in Liverpool:
- McDonald's St John's Market has a rating of 3.9 out of five, from 915 reviews. This establishment has a food hygiene rating of five (very good).
- McDonald's Ranelagh Street has a rating of 3.8 out of five, from 2,047 reviews. This establishment has a food hygiene rating of five (very good).
- McDonald's Clayton Square has a rating of 3.8 out of five, from 1,777 ratings. This establishment has a food hygiene rating of five (very good).
- McDonald's on Blundell Street (Albert Dock) has a rating of 3.7 out of five, from 2,637 reviews. No hygiene rating is available.
- McDonald's Lord Street has a rating of 3.6 out of five, from 4,836 reviews. No hygiene rating is available.
- McDonald's on Aigburth Road has a rating of 3.6 out of five, from 1,619 reviews. This establishment has a food hygiene rating of five (very good).