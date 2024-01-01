From Grammy-nominated rock band Bring Me the Horizon to comedy icon Bill Bailey - here are the biggest acts coming to Liverpool's M&S Arena this year.

Liverpool is set for a year of huge performances at the M&S Bank Arena in 2024.

In 2023, a host of talent took to the stage, with big acts like Sir Elton John, Busted and S Club 7 making an appearance. That's not to mention the mammoth event that was Eurovision.

There may not be any huge song contests coming to the arena this year, but there is a wealth of talent set to perform at the huge venue over the next 12 months.

These include long-established acts such as Rick Astley, known for his 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hit that has been an ear-worm since its release in the 80s, and Girls Aloud, who are set to go on a tour of the country performing some of their greatest hits after reuniting.

An array of some of the country's biggest names in comedy will also be performing at the M&S Bank Arena this year, including Michael McIntyre and Jason Manford.

Here we list the biggest names and acts set to come to the M&S Bank Arena in the coming year, in order of date.

1 . Bring Me the Horizon - January 17 Grammy-nominated rock band Bring Me the Horizon are set to play the stage at the M&S Bank Arena on January 17, supported by Bad Omens, Cassyette and Static Dress. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

2 . Bill Bailey - March 2 Comedy icon Bill Bailey - of Black Books and Never Mind the Buzzcocks fame - will bring his hilarious musical stylings and comedy to Liverpool on March 2 as part of his 'Thoughtifier' arena tour. Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Moet British Independent Film Awards

3 . OMD - March 3 Synth pioneers OMD (Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark) are coming to Liverpool on March 3, following the release of their new album. Photo: Cory Schwartz/Getty Images