Baltic Backyard would be situated in the heart of the Cains Brewery Village.

An outdoor bar situated in the heart of the Baltic Market hopes to make a return almost three years after closing.

An application has been lodged with Liverpool Council to bring back Baltic Backyard in the Cains Brewery Village. The outdoor bar in the Baltic Triangle held a closing party in September 2021 in its previous guise as a marquee event space on Blundell Street. Now a fresh bid has been made to bring back the business as a permanent fixture in the new location.

According to a design and access statement submitted to the city council, the application aims to repurpose a decommissioned private service road at Beaufort Street into a ‘vibrant events space’. It said: “The proposed development, known as Baltic Backyard will utilise a lightweight aluminium frame to construct a marquee, complemented by shipping containers, transforming the area into a dynamic venue for live entertainment.”

The documents said the return of Baltic Backyard, which proved popular during the summer of 2021, would become a ‘permanent development that will contribute significantly to the local cultural landscape, offering a unique space for public enjoyment and engagement’.

The design would reintroduce the marquee set up to “blend seamlessly into the site, offering an open and welcoming presence to visitors of Cains Brewery Village and Red Brick Market. This thoughtful integration ensures that the development enhances the area’s overall aesthetic and functional coherence.”

The main entrance to the bar would be located on Beaufort Street. This arrangement would facilitate on-site queuing, which can be effectively managed around the site’s perimeter. At the conclusion of all live entertainment events, this entrance would also serve as the primary exit point.

The bar is seeking to open from 10am to 10.30pm Monday to Saturday and midday to 10.30pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays. This would be subject to securing an alcohol licence. It is thought as per previous guidelines, the venue would be able to accommodate up to 1,600 people. Additionally, up to 25 staff members are expected to be on-site to manage operations.