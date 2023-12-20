Police have also issued a 'morning warning' urging drivers to check they below the limit following the night before.

🚨 Merseyside Police's Operation Limit, which began on November 20, has so far resulted in 127 arrests for drink driving, and 318 for drug driving. That's an increase of 22 per cent from the previous year. The force is carrying out roadside checks right across Merseyside at night and earlier in the day to catch 'morning after' drink drivers.

🚗 949 roads on the Wirral will change to 20mph next year as Wirral Council rolls out the second phase of the road safety scheme. The speed limits are being brought in as part of a wider programme to reduce the number of casualties and deaths on the borough's roads and make roads in residential areas safer for children and families.

