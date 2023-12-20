Big increase in drink and drug driving arrests, 900 roads switch to 20mph
Police have also issued a 'morning warning' urging drivers to check they below the limit following the night before.
🚨 Merseyside Police's Operation Limit, which began on November 20, has so far resulted in 127 arrests for drink driving, and 318 for drug driving. That's an increase of 22 per cent from the previous year. The force is carrying out roadside checks right across Merseyside at night and earlier in the day to catch 'morning after' drink drivers.
🚗 949 roads on the Wirral will change to 20mph next year as Wirral Council rolls out the second phase of the road safety scheme. The speed limits are being brought in as part of a wider programme to reduce the number of casualties and deaths on the borough's roads and make roads in residential areas safer for children and families.
🚢 Cammell Laird shipyard workers have managed to secure an 8% pay rise in "a brilliant victory", according to the Unite and GMB unions. The deal for employees at the Birkenhead shipyard follows an announcement on December 13 that a new Mersey Ferry will be built at Cammell Laird as part of a £26m deal between the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and the maritime firm.