On May 10th a whopping £184,262,899.10 was one by a single ticket holder.
The winning numbers on the EuroMillions were 3,25,27, 28,29 and Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9.
Camelot’s senior winner’s advisor at The National Lottery, Andy Carter, said: “This is absolutely incredible news.
“History was made with the biggest ever National Lottery prize won by a single UK ticket-holder, and we’re ecstatic that we’ve now received a claim.”
Over the years the National Lottery has created 6,300 millionaires in the UK - at least 14 people in Merseyside have become millionaires since playing the lottery.
We have taken a look at some of the Liverpudlians who have won big and what they spent their new found money on.
Scratchcard win
Richard Simpson, a security guard from Liverpool, won £300,000 from a National Lottery scratchcard.
He was feeling lucky on his lunch break and purchased a first ticket which won him a humble £6.
Richard re-invested half of his win and won £1,000 on his second scratch card - on a roll he continued and won £10,000 and then £300,000.
The lucky winner decided to spend his money on a new house, a new car and to treat his mum to a cruise.
The perfect gift
Ben Woods from Rock Ferry won a massive £2,485,736 back in 2004.
He was only 23 years old and the ticket was a gift from his mum.
Ben spent years travelling abroad and then returned home to live near his family home.
A knees up
Not everyone spends their winnings on glamorous treats, Tony Dodd from Wirral won £2.4m.
But he didn’t splash the cash - he decided to get a knee replacement operation.
Biggest winner
Merseyside’s biggest single winner to date is David Ashcrosft. The carpenter from Mossley Hill bagged £12.3m in 1997 - the fourth biggest winner of the UK lottery at the time.
There was no new mansion for David though, he continued to work as a furniture restorer.
The Magnificent Seven
The most famous winners from Liverpool were a syndicate of BT staff members who split £45m between just seven people - £6.4m each.
The call centre workers gained fame after the win and became known as The Magnificent Seven.
The Syndicate
Another syndicate in Kirkby won big with £28m in 2013 - the A4e workers unanimously decided to quit their jobs.