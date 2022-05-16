A lucky UK ticket holder recently claimed £184m on the EuroMillion lottery - the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery jackpot with a single ticket.

On May 10th a whopping £184,262,899.10 was one by a single ticket holder.

The winning numbers on the EuroMillions were 3,25,27, 28,29 and Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9.

Camelot’s senior winner’s advisor at The National Lottery, Andy Carter, said: “This is absolutely incredible news.

“History was made with the biggest ever National Lottery prize won by a single UK ticket-holder, and we’re ecstatic that we’ve now received a claim.”

Members of the ‘Magnificent Seven’ lottery syndicate that won a share of the UK’s biggest ever lottery pose with their cheque during a news conference on 10 November 2009.

Over the years the National Lottery has created 6,300 millionaires in the UK - at least 14 people in Merseyside have become millionaires since playing the lottery.

We have taken a look at some of the Liverpudlians who have won big and what they spent their new found money on.

These are just some of the winners from Liverpool over the years.

Scratchcard win

Richard Simpson, a security guard from Liverpool, won £300,000 from a National Lottery scratchcard.

He was feeling lucky on his lunch break and purchased a first ticket which won him a humble £6.

Richard re-invested half of his win and won £1,000 on his second scratch card - on a roll he continued and won £10,000 and then £300,000.

The lucky winner decided to spend his money on a new house, a new car and to treat his mum to a cruise.

The perfect gift

Ben Woods from Rock Ferry won a massive £2,485,736 back in 2004.

He was only 23 years old and the ticket was a gift from his mum.

Ben spent years travelling abroad and then returned home to live near his family home.

A knees up

Not everyone spends their winnings on glamorous treats, Tony Dodd from Wirral won £2.4m.

But he didn’t splash the cash - he decided to get a knee replacement operation.

Biggest winner

Merseyside’s biggest single winner to date is David Ashcrosft. The carpenter from Mossley Hill bagged £12.3m in 1997 - the fourth biggest winner of the UK lottery at the time.

There was no new mansion for David though, he continued to work as a furniture restorer.

The Magnificent Seven

The most famous winners from Liverpool were a syndicate of BT staff members who split £45m between just seven people - £6.4m each.

The call centre workers gained fame after the win and became known as The Magnificent Seven.

The Syndicate