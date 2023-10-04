Register
Bill’s Restaurant confirms permanent closure of Liverpool ONE branch

A much-loved brunch spot in Liverpool has sadly closed its doors for good.

Bill’s has been providing pancakes, burgers and cocktails to its customers in Liverpool ONE for a number of years, but the site on Thomas Steers Way is currently boarded up with all branding removed.

Bill’s have now confirmed that the restaurant is closing for good. A spokesperson for the company told LiverpoolWorld: “We can confirm that we are sadly permanently closing our Liverpool restaurant.

“We would like to thank all our guests for visiting over the years and we hope you enjoyed the experience as much as we enjoyed welcoming you. We would like to thank the team for their brilliant service and hard work over the years.”

A reason for the closure was not provided, however, the restaurant chain has closed a number of branches recently, due to high energy costs.

