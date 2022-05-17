Mark Wheeler, 51, has been charged with murder after Karen Wheeler was killed in her home on Vittoria Close.

Police have named the man suspected of murdering 62-year-old Karen Wheeler in her Birkenhead home.

Officers were called to a flat in Vittoria Court, on Vittoria Close, at around 7.15pm on Thursday to a report of concern for the welfare of Mrs Wheeler.

Paramedics attended but she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A general view of Vittoria Close, Birkenhead. Image: Google

Mark Wheeler, 51, also of Vittoria Close has been charged with her murder.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 17.