Birkenhead murder: Police name and charge man suspected of killing woman in her home

Mark Wheeler, 51, has been charged with murder after Karen Wheeler was killed in her home on Vittoria Close.

By Dominic Raynor
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 7:15 am

Police have named the man suspected of murdering 62-year-old Karen Wheeler in her Birkenhead home.

Officers were called to a flat in Vittoria Court, on Vittoria Close, at around 7.15pm on Thursday to a report of concern for the welfare of Mrs Wheeler.

Paramedics attended but she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A general view of Vittoria Close, Birkenhead. Image: Google

Mark Wheeler, 51, also of Vittoria Close has been charged with her murder.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 17.

Police investigating the death were treating it as a domestic incident.

