Police have named the man suspected of murdering 62-year-old Karen Wheeler in her Birkenhead home.
Officers were called to a flat in Vittoria Court, on Vittoria Close, at around 7.15pm on Thursday to a report of concern for the welfare of Mrs Wheeler.
Paramedics attended but she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Mark Wheeler, 51, also of Vittoria Close has been charged with her murder.
He has been remanded into custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 17.
Police investigating the death were treating it as a domestic incident.