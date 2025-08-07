Plans to transform a massive part of Birkenhead have taken a step forward as Wirral Council looks to improve an area looking out onto Liverpool.

The Woodside waterfront has previously been described as “one of the best development sites on the Wirral, if not Merseyside.”

Major changes will soon be taking place across a large part of central Birkenhead all the way from the waterfront near Pacific Road to Hamilton Square and Argyle Street across more than eight hectares of land. The council previously said the plans would give people a choice about how they can get around in an area where 40% of people do not own a car.

How the Birkenhead waterfront could look | Wirral Council/LDRS

The plans include parking restrictions in some areas, changes to road layouts including new cycle lanes, a new plaza down by the ferry terminal, as well as further changes in and around Hamilton Square. Before being approved, the council wrote to 3,000 people and businesses as well as engaged people online, but only 40 people responded.

A report published in January 2024 said £22.6m was allocated towards the project. This is pretty much entirely made up from Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and UK government funding, with a top up of £1.1m of Wirral Council cash.

The public realm works are a key part of the local authority’s regeneration plans for Birkenhead. This could eventually see thousands of homes, a brand new park, as well as a new independent quarter for businesses in the area.

How Hamilton Square could look | Wirral Council/LDRS

The scheme was unanimously approved by councillors in June with works expected to move ahead in the autumn. A recent planning decision published August 6 said further permission will not be needed for the scheme to move ahead.

In June, Cllr Liz Grey said the current situation “shows how much this area is in need of regenerating and how much this area could be improved with public realm investment and change,” adding improving the area could see a boost for businesses in the long run.

Despite the later approval by councillors at the June meeting, the disruption caused by similar works in Birkenhead town centre loomed over the debate with concerns raised by councillors. This was before an investigation was announced into the town centre project and it was revealed that the scheme was massively over budget and behind schedule.

How Argyle Street could look in the future | Wirral Council/LDRS

When the LDRS has previously spoken to people in the area about the plans, they felt the changes would be positive. Anthony Poldervaart, co-founder of Make It Happen, said the plans for pedestrian crossings would have a big impact as people didn’t feel safe crossing the road at the moment.

He told the LDRS: “It’s about getting people to spend more time in the area. The more time people spend in the area, the better looked after it will be. Most of the people that we engage with aren’t drivers so they are less concerned about the one way system around Hamilton Square.”