Birthday greetings, bottle of wine: The Beatles Story Liverpool celebrates 34 years
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Beatles Story opened in May 1990. Across the years, it has won numerous prestigious awards, and by its 25th anniversary, the attraction had welcomed more than four million visitors, boosting the Liverpool economy by an estimated £300m.
Celebrating their 34th birthday, the visitor attraction's Marketing Manager Diane Glover told LiverpoolWorld: "We were going to celebrate our 30th birthday, but it was during lockdown, so it wasn't the right time to celebrate. Now we're all back up and running and welcoming all our fabulous visitors into the city.”
The award-winning attraction tells the story of the lives, times and music of The Beatles as a unique immersive experience and perpetuates the legacy of what is considered to be 'the world's greatest band'.
The Beatles Story was conceived in the minds of husband-and-wife team Mike and Bernadette Byrne in 1987 after a visit to America. Whilst Mike was a Merseybeat musician himself and an acquaintance of The Beatles, Bernadette was a Cavern regular who had a closer relationship with the band, particularly George Harrison, whom she dated in the early 60s.
It took two long years of research and development to get the project off the ground. The couple worked alongside the architects, set and graphic designers to project-manage the exhibition from start to finish.
In 2008, The Beatles Story was taken over by Merseytravel, a public sector-owned business and the Executive body providing professional, strategic and operational transport advice to the Liverpool City Region's Combined Authority. In 2019 alone, the award-winning attraction welcomed over 315k visitors.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.