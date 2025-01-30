Bishop of Liverpool resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Bishop of Liverpool, Right Reverend Dr. John Perumbalath, has resigned.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bishop of Liverpool has resigned from his role after being accused of sexual misconduct.

Right Reverend Dr John Perumbalath has “consistently” denied any wrongdoing, after a Channel 4 News investigation revealed he had been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Chelmsford diocese on separate occasions between 2019 and 2023, and of sexually harassing a female bishop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was interviewed voluntarily under caution by police in March last year, and no charges were brought. The police closed the investigation due to insufficient evidence.

In a statement on Thursday (January 30), Bishop Perumbalath said: “Having sought the permission of His Majesty the King, I have today taken the decision to retire from active ministry in the Church of England.

“Earlier this week I was approached by Channel 4 news who informed me they would be broadcasting a story containing allegations of inappropriate behaviour by me against two different women.

“Since those allegations were made I have consistently maintained that I have not done anything wrong and continue to do so. Since the claims were made in 2023 they have been investigated and considered by experts from the National Safeguarding Team and had found them unsubstantiated. The first allegation was also investigated by the Police resulting in no further action. Despite this, media reports have treated me as guilty on all charges and treated these allegations as fact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Right Reverend Dr John Perumbalath. | Church of England

“Further it has been erroneously reported that prior to my appointment as Bishop of Liverpool I had failed the safeguarding assessment process. This is categorically not true. As the Church of England have made clear in their written statements over the past 48 hours responding to these false claims, the National Safeguarding Team found no concerns about my operational safeguarding experience and recommended some development work for me as I took on additional strategic safeguarding responsibilities – which is commonly the case for new diocesan bishops.

“This rush to judgment and my trial by media (be that social or broadcast) has made my position untenable due to the impact it will have on the Diocese of Liverpool and the wider church whilst we await further reviews and next steps.

“I do not wish this story to become a distraction for this incredible diocese and its people whom it has been an honour and joy to serve. This is not a resignation occasioned by fault or by any admission of liability. Rather it has become clear that stepping back from my ministry and waiting for the completion of further reviews would mean a long period of uncertainty for the Diocese and all those who serve it. I have taken this decision for my own well-being, my family and the best interests of the Diocese. The exact date when my role will formally end is not yet determined. There are protocols to observe that I will now be attending to.

“But I step back from my ministry today. This means I will not be ministering in or leading the diocese with immediate effect. I informed the Archbishop of York of my decision and I understand he will put in place the necessary arrangements for episcopal oversight of the diocese for the remainder of my time here and during the vacancy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York, said: “I acknowledge the decision made by the Rt. Revd. Dr. John Perumbalath to resign from active ministry in the Church of England. I respect his decision. My thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those who have been affected by this situation.”

He added that an acting Bishop for the Diocese of Liverpool will be announced in the coming days.