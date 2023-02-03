Bizarre Tasmanian Devil ‘grotto’ in bargain Liverpool house goes viral

The two-bed house in Walton comes with an unexpected twist.

An unexpected sight awaits behind the normal exterior. Image: Rightmove

At just £79,950 this two bedroom end-of-terrace house in Liverpool has been attracting plenty of attention - but not for the budget price.

The home appears normal enough during a quick scroll through the images on RightMove , until you reach the second bedroom, when you’re confronted by an unexpected sight. The room is stuffed full of Taz the Tasmanian Devil toys.... and one Bugs Bunny.

One baffled viewer took to social media on Thursday to share a picture of the shrine to the Looney Tunes character and the post has racked up over 3.7 million views.

The Taz room has been dubbed a ‘devil den’ in the comments, with another user suggesting the homeowner should cancel the sale and start charging people to visit the amazing Taz ‘grotto’ instead.

"I’m reeling at the price," another commented. "That would cost at least £300k where I live, [and an] extra £50k for the Taz army."

With the average house price in Liverpool standing at £184,447, according to Land Registry figures, the Hans Road property in Walton could well be the ‘investment opportunity’ the listing claims - especially if the Taz collection stays.