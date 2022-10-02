Liverpool will be hosting over thirty events.

October is Black History Month, a time dedicated to celebrating the achievements of Black Britons, not only throughout history, but now.

This year’s theme is Time for Change: Action Not Words focusing on how to be an ally to the Black community and make real change.

Image: Liverpool City Council

Catherine Ross, Editor for Blackhistorymonth.org.uk explained: “To get to a better tomorrow, we can’t just focus on the past. The past is in the past. We can acknowledge and learn from it, but to improve the future, we need action, not words. We need to come together around a shared common goal to achieve a better world for everyone.”

Liverpool’s adaption of the theme is Let’s Talk About Race and the city will be hosting a range of events throughout the month, from Inspirational Black Scousers at the Museum of Liverpool to film production at FACT.

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson said: “Black History Month is now a vital part of Liverpool’s calendar and year after year it grows in importance.

“This year’s theme is so apt for Liverpool, a city that’s known for speaking up. It also means ask questions about what you don’t understand or share your own stories if you can.”

What’s on in Liverpool for Black History Month?

Throughout the month, several events will take place across the city. Here’s a sneak peek:

Join FACT for a day-long seminar on filmmaking, hosted by Black Screen. The event will include guidance on how to get your work screened, distribution and funded as well as an opportunity to pitch your projects. Throughout the day there will be screenings of two films:

Avidity (28 mins) directed by Paul Opara.

System of Systems (23 mins) directed by Jean Francois Manicom.

⌚ Monday 3 October, 11am

📍FACT

FACT will also be showing a series of films for Black History Month, find the full listing here.

Learn about what you can do to prevent racism in the community.

⌚ Thursday 6 October, 10am

📍Online

Writing on the Wall are hosting the event at Liverpool Central Library, celebrating the opening of L8 Archive Exhibition. Join them to celebrate the history of Liverpool’s most influential organisations, Liverpool 8 Law Centre and the Liverpool Anti-Racist Community Arts Association.

⌚ Thursday 6 October, 6pm

📍Liverpool Central Library

Black Achievers Wall at Liverpool’s International Slavery Museum. Photo: National Museums Liverpool

Head to Museum of Liverpool To hear more about stories of inspirational Black British people with links to Liverpool.

📍Museum of Liverpool

A special after hours event discussing the art within the collection, created by Black artists.

⌚ Friday 14 October, 6pm

📍Walker Art Gallery

Discussing health inequality.

⌚ 15 October, 1pm

📍Museum of Liverpool

Dr Julius Garvey MD is a renowned vascular surgeon, but importantly he is the son of the First Jamaican National Hero and major 20th Century Human Rights Leader, Marcus Mosiah Garvey. Culture Liverpool will host a series of events across the day, including talks with schools and a conversation with Mayor, Joanne Anderson.

⌚ 19 October

📍TBC

