Photos: Liverpudlians called on to preserve city’s memories of the Blitz

Liverpool was a targeted by German bombers during World War II and in Merseyside more than 4,000 civilians were killed and 10,000 homes destroyed.

Museum experts are offering unique sessions to help the people of Liverpool keep their World War II memories safe.

During May, objects, photographs and personal memories which relate to World War II experiences in the city can be taken to the Museum of Liverpool or Liverpool Parish Church, Our Lady and Saint Nicholas.

A National Museums Liverpool (NML) team will then guide visitors through how to preserve the items to keep within their family or community.

Strand Street and James Street, city centre, 3-4 May 1941. Photo: Merseyside Police

Liverpool Overhead Railway, Strand Street and James Street, 2-3 May 1941. Photo: Merseyside Police

Liverpool had the second highest number of civilian deaths in air raids in England.

Corner of St. George’s Crescent and Lord Street. 3-4 May 1941. Photo: Merseyside Police

Why is it happening?

The sessions are part of a programme made possible by support from the Liverpool Blitz Memorial Trust.

The initiative has been inspired by Blitzed: Liverpool Lives, an exhibition of photographs and personal accounts which has been running at the Museum of Liverpool since 2019 and is on until summer 2022.

Children looking at Blitzed: Liverpool lives at the Museum of Liverpool. Photo: Gareth Jones

Where and when is it?

During May, take your Blitz memorabilia to experts who will be at:

8 May 2022

15 May 2022

29 May 2022

There will also be events at:-

5 Old Churchyard, Liverpool L2 8GW

10 May 2022

25 May 2022

If you have any questions or access requirements which would help you to attend one of the sessions, please message the team directly on [email protected]

What’s been said?

Julia Byran, NML public participation lead said: “It is more than 80 years since the first bombs dropped on Liverpool during the Blitz. It was a devastating period in our history which left scars not only in the fabric of the city but in the lives of so many ordinary people and families.

“We think these memories and experiences are important to remember and pass on to future generations, especially at this time when we are witnessing so much violence and oppression around the world.