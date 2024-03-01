'Blood everywhere' after woman stabbed in Bootle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman was found lying in a pool of blood after being stabbed in Bootle. Residents described hearing ‘screaming and banging’ shortly before the victim was found in a communal hallway covered in blood and with a stab wound to the leg.

Just after 10.30pm on Wednesday February 28, Merseyside Police received a report a woman had been stabbed inside an address on Strand Road. It is understood a man then left the property after the attack. The woman was taken to hospital with a stab wound to her leg where she remains in a stable condition.

One resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “I heard someone shout ‘What the F*** has happened here?! There’s blood everywhere!’ I opened the door and there’s a girl lying on the floor with blood everywhere and a big wound in her leg.

“She just said ‘He stabbed me! He stabbed me!'”

The resident described being ‘traumatised’ by the incident and was aggrieved by what they described as the lack of support offered by the landlord, Excel Housing Solutions. They said: “Supported living!? Where’s our support? There’s still blood all over the hallway! This man is out there on the run and still got keys to this house. Excel promised us the locks would be changed to stop him coming back in and everything would be cleaned up. Nothing has happened.”

Excel Housing Solutions were approached for comment in regards to resident safety, but had not given any statement at the time of publication.

On the Excel Housing Solutions website, they describe themselves as a family-run business and say they are working in partnership with Sefton Borough Council and the Probation Service.

The site states: “We provide access to three specialist offender accommodation projects across Liverpool and Sefton, offering 31 single rooms, with 24/7 staff support. Each facility has the benefit of a full-time staff team who provide 24/7 enhanced support to each service user.”

A spokesperson for Sefton Council said: “The Council has been made aware of the incident which is being managed by Merseyside Police. The Council will conduct its own investigation in due course.”

Merseyside Police are now appealing for information following the attack. Detective Inspector Sean Cloherty said: “Although this was a violent attack on a woman I would like to reassure residents that we believe this was an isolated and targeted incident that took place inside an address.

“If you live in the area and saw a man running from the property or have any doorbell footage from last night that may have captured him leaving the area please tell us what you know so we can take action. We are in the early stages of investigating this incident so any information you have could be vital to our ongoing investigations.”