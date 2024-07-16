Bob Dylan announces Liverpool concert as part of UK tour - but fans must follow one strict rule
Bob Dylan has announced he will be returning to Liverpool as part of his 2024 UK tour. Taking to the stage at the M&S Bank Arena this November, Dylan will perform his iconic Rough and Rowdy Ways tour across ten dates, but fans will be required to follow a controversial rule.
Each concert will be phone-free, with attendees asked to put their phones in a special Yondr pouch, which closes automatically when inside the venue and unlocks in the venue’s concourse. The use of video cameras will also be prohibited, so fans will be unable to document the gigs. Dylan’s UK dates in 2022 were also phone-free and Yondr says the concept means ‘the audience is present’ and ‘the performer is free’.
Kicking off the UK leg of his tour - which began in 2021 - Dylan will first perform in Bournemouth on November 1 before singing to fans in Liverpool on November 3. The final three shows will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 12, 13 and 14. Tickets for all ten UK shows will go on sale at 9.00am on Friday, July 19.
Full list of Bob Dylan 2024 UK tour dates
- Friday, November 1: BIC Windsor Hall, Bournemouth
- Sunday, November 3: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- Tuesday, November 5: Usher Hall, Edinburgh
- Wednesday, November 6: Usher Hall, Edinburgh
- Friday, November 8: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- Saturday, November 9: The Civic Hall, Wolverhampton
- Sunday, November 10: The Civic Hall, Wolverhampton
- Tuesday, November 12: Royal Albert Hall, London
- Wednesday, November 13: Royal Albert Hall, London
- Thursday, November 14: Royal Albert Hall, London
