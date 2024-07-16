Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dylan will perform his iconic Rough and Rowdy Ways tour across ten dates, but fans will be required to follow a controversial rule.

Bob Dylan has announced he will be returning to Liverpool as part of his 2024 UK tour. Taking to the stage at the M&S Bank Arena this November, Dylan will perform his iconic Rough and Rowdy Ways tour across ten dates, but fans will be required to follow a controversial rule.

Each concert will be phone-free, with attendees asked to put their phones in a special Yondr pouch, which closes automatically when inside the venue and unlocks in the venue’s concourse. The use of video cameras will also be prohibited, so fans will be unable to document the gigs. Dylan’s UK dates in 2022 were also phone-free and Yondr says the concept means ‘the audience is present’ and ‘the performer is free’.

Kicking off the UK leg of his tour - which began in 2021 - Dylan will first perform in Bournemouth on November 1 before singing to fans in Liverpool on November 3. The final three shows will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 12, 13 and 14. Tickets for all ten UK shows will go on sale at 9.00am on Friday, July 19.

Full list of Bob Dylan 2024 UK tour dates

Friday, November 1: BIC Windsor Hall, Bournemouth

Sunday, November 3: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Tuesday, November 5: Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Wednesday, November 6: Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Friday, November 8: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Saturday, November 9: The Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

Sunday, November 10: The Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

Tuesday, November 12: Royal Albert Hall, London

Wednesday, November 13: Royal Albert Hall, London

Thursday, November 14: Royal Albert Hall, London