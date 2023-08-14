Register
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Body found after four day search for missing paddleboarder near Crosby beach

The Marine Lake remains closed until all relevant checks have been carried out.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:29 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 16:55 BST

A body has been recovered following a four day search for a paddleboarder who went missing in Crosby Marine Lake on Friday.

Teams have been searching the area since Merseyside Police received a report of a concern for safety of a 37-year-old man in the water next to the Lakeside Adventure Centre, Waterloo, at around 4.30pm on August 11.

A number of officers and members of the public initially entered the water in an attempt to save him before a more complex search was carried out by a specialist team of divers. It is believed that the man, who has not been named, got into difficulty while on a paddleboard.

The search continued into a fourth day and Merseyside Police have now sadly confirmed that a body was recovered at around 1.45pm on Monday (August 14). The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.

No formal identification has yet been carried out, but next of kin have been made aware and specialist family liaison officers will provide the family with support. The Marine Lake remains closed until all relevant checks have been carried out.

Crosby Marine Lake. Photo by David Dixon via Wikimedia Commons.Crosby Marine Lake. Photo by David Dixon via Wikimedia Commons.
Crosby Marine Lake. Photo by David Dixon via Wikimedia Commons.

Chief Superintendent Claire Doyle said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm that the body of the man has been recovered from the water. Our sincere condolences go to his family and friends during this tragic time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident and I would appeal to anyone who was visiting the lake at the time of the incident to please get in touch if you saw anything.”

Contacting the police: Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 773 of 11 August.

Related topics:Merseyside Police