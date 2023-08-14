Body found after four day search for missing paddleboarder near Crosby beach

The Marine Lake remains closed until all relevant checks have been carried out.

A body has been recovered following a four day search for a paddleboarder who went missing in Crosby Marine Lake on Friday.

Teams have been searching the area since Merseyside Police received a report of a concern for safety of a 37-year-old man in the water next to the Lakeside Adventure Centre, Waterloo, at around 4.30pm on August 11.

A number of officers and members of the public initially entered the water in an attempt to save him before a more complex search was carried out by a specialist team of divers. It is believed that the man, who has not been named, got into difficulty while on a paddleboard.

The search continued into a fourth day and Merseyside Police have now sadly confirmed that a body was recovered at around 1.45pm on Monday (August 14). The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.

No formal identification has yet been carried out, but next of kin have been made aware and specialist family liaison officers will provide the family with support. The Marine Lake remains closed until all relevant checks have been carried out.

Crosby Marine Lake. Photo by David Dixon via Wikimedia Commons.

Chief Superintendent Claire Doyle said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm that the body of the man has been recovered from the water. Our sincere condolences go to his family and friends during this tragic time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident and I would appeal to anyone who was visiting the lake at the time of the incident to please get in touch if you saw anything.”