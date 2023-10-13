Register
Body of a man recovered from River Mersey near Liverpool’s Pier Head

Dominic Raynor
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:19 BST
Mersey Ferry terminal at Liverpool’s Pier Head. Image: 4kclips - stock.adobe.comMersey Ferry terminal at Liverpool’s Pier Head. Image: 4kclips - stock.adobe.com
Merseyside Police have confirmed that the body of an as yet unidentified man has been pulled from the water near Pier Head.

A huge cordon was put in place at the popular waterfront destination on Thursday afternoon, following a report a body had been spotted near the Mersey Ferry terminal.

Emergency services, including the North West Ambulance Service, responded at around 3.40pm but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination will take place to establish the cause of death, and the body is yet to be formally identified.

