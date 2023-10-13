Body of a man recovered from River Mersey near Liverpool’s Pier Head
A huge police cordon was put in place at Liverpool’s popular waterfront destination.
Merseyside Police have confirmed that the body of an as yet unidentified man has been pulled from the water near Pier Head.
A huge cordon was put in place at the popular waterfront destination on Thursday afternoon, following a report a body had been spotted near the Mersey Ferry terminal.
Emergency services, including the North West Ambulance Service, responded at around 3.40pm but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination will take place to establish the cause of death, and the body is yet to be formally identified.