Body of dead man found in Liverpool’s Salt House Dock

The body of a man was pulled from Liverpool docks on Friday afternoon.
Emergency Services were called to the Salthouse Dock area at around 3.55pm following reports that a body had been spotted in the water.
The male was removed from the dock but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Police remained on the scene on Friday night and enquiries are ongoing to identify the man and notify his next of kin.
An investigation is currently underway and CCTV and witness enquiries are being carried out in the local area. An area around the Dock is currently cordoned off.
Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call 101 quoting log 641 of 25 March.