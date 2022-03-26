Body of dead man found in Liverpool’s Salt House Dock

Emergency services attended the incident but the man was pronounce dead at the scene.

The body of a man was pulled from Liverpool docks on Friday afternoon.

Emergency Services were called to the Salthouse Dock area at around 3.55pm following reports that a body had been spotted in the water.

The male was removed from the dock but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police remained on the scene on Friday night and enquiries are ongoing to identify the man and notify his next of kin.

Albert Dock and Salthouse House Dock. Image: shaunjeffers - stock.adobe.com

An investigation is currently underway and CCTV and witness enquiries are being carried out in the local area. An area around the Dock is currently cordoned off.