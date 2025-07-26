Bomb squad called to property after suspicious item is discovered
The search, carried out as part of an ongoing investigation, led officers to an object within the premises that raised concerns and required further examination.
In accordance with safety protocols, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts from the army were called to the scene to assess the item.
Following a detailed inspection, the EOD confirmed that the item in question was a disused firework and posed no threat to the public.
While the initial discovery warranted caution, authorities have since reassured the community that there is no danger to residents in the area.
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police stated: “We carried out a search warrant at an address in Southport this afternoon. During the search, an item was recovered which required further investigation. EOD attended and safely identified the item as a disused firework. There is no risk to the public.”
Although the immediate concern has been resolved, the property will remain secured overnight and will be subject to further searches on Saturday, 26 July.
Police have confirmed that this is a precautionary measure as part of a thorough and routine investigative process.
No evacuations were necessary and emergency services were able to manage the situation swiftly and effectively, minimising disruption in the neighbourhood.
The presence of army bomb disposal units was described as precautionary rather than a response to any confirmed threat.
Local residents have been advised that there is no need for alarm and that police operations at the address are part of standard investigative procedures.
Merseyside Police continue to urge anyone with relevant information to come forward as investigations progress.
Updates will be provided as necessary though the force maintains that there is currently no cause for public concern.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.