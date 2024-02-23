Bomb squad detonate World War II ‘incendiary device’ found at house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bomb squad carried a controlled explosion on the Wirral after a World War II ‘incendiary device' was discovered at a house in New Brighton on Thursday.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended the scene and the ‘antique’ bomb was taken to New Brighton beach, where a cordon was put in place before the device was destroyed in a safe detonation.

Local reports suggest the incendiary was a World War II mortar shell. One onlooker told the Liverpool Echo the explosion by the bomb squad was ‘dramatic’.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: "We can confirm that a controlled explosion was carried out by EOD with the assistance of Merseyside Police in New Brighton today, Thursday 22 February.