Bomb squad detonate World War II ‘incendiary device’ found at house

One onlooker described the controlled explosion as 'dramatic'.
Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 10:35 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 10:36 GMT
The bomb squad carried a controlled explosion on the Wirral after a World War II ‘incendiary device' was discovered at a house in New Brighton on Thursday.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended the scene and the ‘antique’ bomb was taken to New Brighton beach, where a cordon was put in place before the device was destroyed in a safe detonation.

Local reports suggest the incendiary was a World War II mortar shell. One onlooker told the Liverpool Echo the explosion by the bomb squad was ‘dramatic’.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: "We can confirm that a controlled explosion was carried out by EOD with the assistance of Merseyside Police in New Brighton today, Thursday 22 February.

"Earlier today, antique items were found at a house. Following enquiries, an incendiary device was taken to New Brighton beach as a precaution, and a cordon was put in place. At 3.20pm, a controlled explosion was carried out."

