Bomb squad detonate World War II ‘incendiary device’ found at house
The bomb squad carried a controlled explosion on the Wirral after a World War II ‘incendiary device' was discovered at a house in New Brighton on Thursday.
Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended the scene and the ‘antique’ bomb was taken to New Brighton beach, where a cordon was put in place before the device was destroyed in a safe detonation.
Local reports suggest the incendiary was a World War II mortar shell. One onlooker told the Liverpool Echo the explosion by the bomb squad was ‘dramatic’.
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: "We can confirm that a controlled explosion was carried out by EOD with the assistance of Merseyside Police in New Brighton today, Thursday 22 February.
"Earlier today, antique items were found at a house. Following enquiries, an incendiary device was taken to New Brighton beach as a precaution, and a cordon was put in place. At 3.20pm, a controlled explosion was carried out."