Luxury jewellers Boodles has served Liverpool for more than 200 years and has released special pieces named after the city.

First established in Liverpool in 1798 by The Wainwright family, luxury jewellers Boodles is now well-known and respected across Europe.

To celebrate their 225-year anniversary, the company has produced some stunning pieces of jewellery, with two special items inspired by the city where it all began.

The 'Liverpool Ring' and 'Liverpool Necklace' are truly spectacular - combining opals, diamonds, yellow gold and platinum.

The breathtaking ring has already been sold and is described as 'a trip back to 1967', the necklace is set with 10 opals and is worth more than £60,000. You can see both wonderful pieces below.

The Liverpool Ring

The Liverpool Ring. Photo: Boodles

The description states: "Sunray motifs, flower power petals, and psychedelic nods towards a long (and winding) road. The Liverpool ring is set with an oval black opal of over seven carats, multi-gems and diamonds in 18 carat Single Mine Origin yellow gold."

The Liverpool Necklace

The Liverpool Necklace: Photo: Boodles

'The Liverpool Necklace' is set with 10 oval cabochan opals, multi-gems and diamonds in 18 carat Single Mine Origin yellow gold and platinum. The price of the piece is only available upon application (POA), however, we do know that is worth more than £60,000.

The pieces were inspired by a whistle stop tour of Europe by Boodles' Chairman Nicholas Wainwright. The journey commemorated 60 years since his father, Anthony Wainwright, travelled the world in 16 days, aiming to source the very best diamonds and gemstones.

There are 18 cities included in the new collection titled 'A Family Journey'.

Despite the company's rising success, and the opening of stores in capital cities such as London and Dublin, Boodles' design team is still based here in Liverpool, in the place where it all began.

Full list of cities featured in the new Boodles collection: