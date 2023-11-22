A man and woman have been charged with suspicion of murder after a 44-year-old man died in hospital.

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 44-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Bootle on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to an address on Church Walk at around 7.45am and the victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but he sadly died. A postmortem will take place to establish the cause of death.

A 43-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

A police cordon is currently in place while crime scene investigators carry out forensic examinations at the scene. CCTV and house-to-house inquiries continue to be conducted in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Dyer said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life. An investigation is underway and is in the early stages as we seek to establish what has happened.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Church Walk this morning between 7am and 8am this morning to please get in touch. You may have seen or heard something suspicious which has led to this tragic incident.”

