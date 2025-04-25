I went to Clayton Square to take a look at its newly revamped Boots and was blown away by just how much the store has to offer.

The redesigned store offers an enhanced layout and its biggest ever range of premium beauty brands, including Sol de Janeiro, Neom, Supergoop!, Innisfree, Laneige, Ultra Violette, Kerastase, Aveda, TypeBea, GHD and Ouai.

Shown around by Beauty Specialist, Nicola, I discovered tons of impressive features including a fantastic skin hydration test at the Clinique counter, facials from Liz Earle, the chance to get your hair done by GHD, scalp analysis from Aveda and new stands dedicated to TikTok trending products.

The store also offers Chance EAU Splendide, the brand’s first fragrance launch in eight years. The sweet fragrance opens with a sharp raspberry note, leading into a floral heart dominated by rose geranium and is truly lovely. I tried it out while I was there and have to say it gets even nicer with time and has great staying power.

As well as new beauty range, Boots has improved its healthcare services with a revamped pharmacy area which appears much more spacious than before.

Take a look at the gallery below to see inside.

