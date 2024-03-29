Botanical Garden outdoor bar reopens in Liverpool's Baltic Triangle for Easter Bank Holiday weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
An iconic Liverpool bar is has reopened, just in time for the Easter bank holiday weekend.
The Botanical Garden is an outdoor bar tucked away in the Baltic Triangle, which only opens during the warmer months. With cosy outdoor seating, live DJs, gin tins and excellent vibes, it is a popular spot throughout the spring and summer.
After closing last October, the much-loved bar relaunched on Thursday (March 28) after the 'heaviest' opening yet. Discussing the opening on social media, The Botanical said 'lots of structural and logistical changes needed to happen' to get the venue to welcome customers once again.
The small but mighty venue is located on New Bird Street, just off Jamaica Street, and offers a range of drinks such as locally brewed beers, gin tins and more, as well as locally made food from Hot Mess Pizza and new, healthy options from The Allotment. Throughout the Easter bank holiday weekend, The Botanical Garden will be open from Midday.