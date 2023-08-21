Register
BOXPARK appeal for street food vendors as Liverpool opening delayed until 2024

The 21,000 sq ft venue aims to provide street food, drinks and entertainment under one roof.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:37 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 10:40 BST

BOXPARK has delayed the opening of its new £3.5million venue in Liverpool. Originally set to begin trading this autumn, it will now launch in spring 2024, and operators are appealing for local food traders to fill the venue.

BOXPARK already has three successful venues in London - providing street food, drinks and entertainment under one roof - and is aiming to branch out beyong the capital with the 21,000 sq ft site in the Baltic Triangle.

Planning permission was granted earlier this year, and the award-winning leisure operator agreed a 15-year lease with Cains Brewery Village for the site. The aim is to fill BOXPARK Liverpool with ‘the very best traders across global cuisine’.

About BOXPARK: The group is investing more than £3.5m into the Baltic Triangle and is expected to bring 150 new jobs to the local community. BOXPARK Liverpool will be the first of its kind outside of London adding to the three current sites in Shoreditch, Croydon and Wembley.

The venue will feature a food hall and events destination featuring a large internal space with units set over the ground floor, a small internal mezzanine, and an external terrace.

Apply to be a vendor: Liverpool traders now have until the end of October to apply to be part of the huge new venue. And, successful applicants will be given a fully-fitted plug and play commercial kitchen worth £100,000. This will include all extraction, refrigeration and preparation equipment needed.

