BOXPARK has delayed the opening of its new £3.5million venue in Liverpool. Originally set to begin trading this autumn, it will now launch in spring 2024, and operators are appealing for local food traders to fill the venue.

BOXPARK already has three successful venues in London - providing street food, drinks and entertainment under one roof - and is aiming to branch out beyong the capital with the 21,000 sq ft site in the Baltic Triangle.

Planning permission was granted earlier this year, and the award-winning leisure operator agreed a 15-year lease with Cains Brewery Village for the site. The aim is to fill BOXPARK Liverpool with ‘the very best traders across global cuisine’.

About BOXPARK: The group is investing more than £3.5m into the Baltic Triangle and is expected to bring 150 new jobs to the local community. BOXPARK Liverpool will be the first of its kind outside of London adding to the three current sites in Shoreditch, Croydon and Wembley.

