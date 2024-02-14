Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BOXPARK is almost ready to launch its new £3.5million venue in Liverpool after months of delays. Originally set to begin trading last autumn, the highly-anticipated open will open to the public in a matter of weeks and will 'champion local businesses and creators in the community'.

With three successful venues in London - providing street food, drinks and entertainment under one roof - BOXPARK is branching out beyond the capital with a huge 21,000 sq ft site in the Baltic Triangle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning permission was granted earlier last year, and the award-winning leisure operator agreed a 15-year lease with Cains Brewery Village for the site.

Showcasing ‘the very best traders across global cuisine’, the new venue will be a food hall and events destination featuring a large internal space, a small internal mezzanine, and an external terrace. Approximately eight local vendors are expected to be housed in food units set over the ground floor.

According to the BOXPARK website, the new venue will open in April, with a statement reading: "For all those Liverpudlians out there who have been waiting for BOXPARK to come through - we are bringing our famous food, drink and entertainment to the city this April!"