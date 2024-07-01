Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The boy had been swimming near the radar tower at Crosby beach with friends, but became separated and failed to emerge from the water.

A major search operation continues this morning for a 14-year-old boy who went missing while swimming in the River Mersey.

Just after 7.00pm on Sunday (June 30), emergency services were informed that the boy had been swimming near the radar tower on Crosby beach with friends, but became separated and failed to emerge from the water.

Merseyside Police say the boy has not been seen since and a range of emergency services, including the coastguard and fire and rescue units, have all been involved in a search overnight.