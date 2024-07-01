Boy, 14, missing after swimming in River Mersey near Crosby beach
and live on Freeview channel 276
A major search operation continues this morning for a 14-year-old boy who went missing while swimming in the River Mersey.
Just after 7.00pm on Sunday (June 30), emergency services were informed that the boy had been swimming near the radar tower on Crosby beach with friends, but became separated and failed to emerge from the water.
- Get the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.
Merseyside Police say the boy has not been seen since and a range of emergency services, including the coastguard and fire and rescue units, have all been involved in a search overnight.
The incident is ongoing and Crosby beach near to the radar tower has been cordoned off. Merseyside Police are asking people to avoid the area at this time while the search continues.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.