He was trapped inside the inflatable zorb ball as it lifted into the air.

A nine-year-old boy has sustained ‘serious’ injuries after an accident at Southport Food and Drink Festival.

The boy was inside an inflatable zorb ball on a lake at Victoria Park, which was unexpectedly raised into the air by a gust of wind, before it landed on the grass.

.The nine-year-old was taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment to his injuries. Merseyside Police said he sustained ‘serious’ and ‘significant’ injuries, however, they are not life threatening.

A second zorb ball containing another child was also raised at the same time, but thankfully was unharmed.

Sefton Council said that after “a full health and safety inspection” the event remained open.

Merseyside Police are appealing for information about the incident which took place at around 2pm on Sunday (June 4). A spokesperson said: “We are now appealing for anyone who may have captured images or videos of the incident to please get in touch to help us establish the circumstances of what happened.

