A body has been recovered from the River Mersey following a major search operation. At around 9.50am on Sunday, Merseyside Police received reports that what appeared to be the body of a man had been seen in the river. Police say the man is yet to be formally identified, and his death is being treated as unexplained.

Two people have been charged after a child was bitten by an XL Bully dog in Bootle on Saturday. The eight-year-old boy was taken to hospital for the treatment of serious head injuries. Amanda Young, 49, and Lewis Young, 30, both of Wadham Road in Bootle, have been charged with being a person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury. They are not related to the victim.

