Merseyside Police have arrested three males - aged 15, 15 and 17 - after the victim was knifed in the armpit.

Three teenage boys have been arrested after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in Liverpool city centre following a row on a bus.

Merseyside Police said the boy was involved ina verbal argument with the gang on the No.80 bus and was later attacked with a knife at Campbell Square at around 7:10pm on Wednesday night.

They all got off the bus on Hanover Street and went their separate ways, but not long after the victim and his friends were approached by the males they had seen on the bus, one of whom had a knife.

The victim received a small stab wound to his arm pit, which fortunately did not require hospital treatment, and the offenders ran off.

Three males aged 15, 15 and 17 from Anfield, Litherland and Crosby respectively were located and arrested by officers.

The 15-year-old from Anfield has been arrested on suspicion of Section 47 assault and the other two males, were arrested on suspicion of affray. A knife believed to have been used in the attack has also been recovered.

Detective Inspector Tony Roberts, said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries after a teenager was stabbed in Liverpool city centre this evening and we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the attack, or who witnessed an argument between two groups of teenagers on the No 80 bus coming in to town shortly before 7pm.”