Boy still recovering from 'serious injuries' after zorb accident at Southport festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A nine-year-old who suffered multiple serious injuries after a freak accident involving during a major public event is ‘still affected’ by his injuries almost eight months later.

The boy was inside an inflatable zorb ball on a lake at Victoria Park, which was unexpectedly lifted into the air and 'over the trees' by a gust of wind, before it landed on the grass.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place during Southport Food and Drink Festival on June 4 last year, reports at the time described how onlookers who rushed over to help the child as an announcement called for security and St John’s Ambulance staff to attend the scene.

One eyewitness at the time said: “It was quite breezy then all of the sudden there was a gust of wind.

“It (the inflatable ball) went over the trees and we thought it was a balloon at first before we realised it was one of the inflatables with a child inside and it landed right over there.”

Victoria Park. Image: Google

First aid responders from St John's Ambulance provided assistance and the nine-year-old was then taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment to his injuries. A second zorb ball containing another child was also raised at the same time, however they were unharmed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) into the incident has now concluded, and no further action will be taken.

However, HSE inspector Roger Clarke said there are "very specific lessons to take away" regarding 'walk on water balls', adding: "Further technical guidance will be published in due course.

The HSE said the injured boy is "making a gradual recovery, but it is clear that he is still affected by his injuries."

A Sefton Council spokesperson said: “Again, we would like to send our best wishes to the boy and his family for a full recovery.