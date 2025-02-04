Liverpool Council is reviewing plans for a new event marquee near Bramley-Moore Dock, facing scrutiny over potential noise and anti-social behaviour.

Plans to open a new event marquee in the shadow of Bramley-Moore Dock face a challenge to secure permission from Liverpool Council amid concerns over noise and “extensive” opening hours.

Proposals have been lodged by Mersey View Leisure for a premises licence which would permit an outdoor structure to be put up on land directly across from Everton’s new home. Liverpool Council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee will be asked to rule over the request which could allow the company to host events up to 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Concerns have been raised however by the area’s ward member and residents over noise limits, a lack of planning permission and safety measures for the site. According to documents made public by the local authority, Liam Hincks, director of city centre bar Liberte, would act as designated premises supervisor.

The bid seeks authority sign off to stage live events between 9am and 1am from Sunday to Thursday, extending to 3am on Friday and Saturday. It also includes a request to open until 3am into Bank Holiday Mondays, December 27th, New Year’s Day and to extend opening hours to 7am during the Grand National festival in April.

Mersey View Leisure and Merseyside Police agreed a list of conditions that were based on the application operating schedule. However, concerns have been lodged by members of the public and by Cllr Dave Hanratty, Labour councillor for the Waterfront North ward in which the site would be located.

In a written representation to the committee, Cllr Hanratty said: “The licence to operate live music etc from Sunday to Thursday 9am to 1am and Friday and Sunday 9am to 3m is unacceptable in this location. The operating hours are too extensive, the venue is not sound proofed and this is more akin to having an outdoor event with loud music emanating for up to 16 hours each day during the week and 18 hours each day over the weekend.

“This would adversely affect this area and potentially attract anti-social behaviour and nuisance in the immediate area, and we need to prevent crime and disorder.” Cllr Hanratty also raised issues over public transport access which a lack of in the area may lead to patrons using the site being “at risk late night/early hours of the morning.”

One objector said a problem already existed with “underage raves” prompting concerns over how further noise levels would be kept to a minimum with a marquee. They wrote: “I am looking for assurances that this will not cause noise through live music etc and general disruption following events – also clean up of surrounding streets as they are currently diabolical.”

The proposals will be considered by the committee on Tuesday February 11.