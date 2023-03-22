Shopping and Greggs? Perfect!

Primark has announced plans to bring Tasty by Greggs cafés to stores in four major cities.

Following the launch of successful partnerships with Greggs and WornWell by the Vintage Wholesale Company last year, Primark will roll out further concessions in new UK locations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As part of these plans, the retailer will open four new Tasty by Greggs cafés in its Newcastle, Bristol, Liverpool and Leeds stores between now and the end of July – with the first opening in Newcastle, the home of Greggs, today (March 22).

The new cafés will feature the same vibrant interiors as those in the two Tasty by Greggs cafés already open in Primark Birmingham and Oxford Street East.

When will Tasty by Greggs launch in Liverpool?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new cafe will launch in Liverpool Primark in June 2023.

What food is available?