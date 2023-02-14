Brianna’s body was found on a path in a park with multiple stab wounds.

Detectives investigating the murder of Brianna Ghey have said they are now considering whether it was a hate crime.

The 16-year-old was found by members of the public in Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington, on Saturday as she lay wounded on a path from multiple stab wounds. Emergency services were called but she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, both from the local area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody being questioned by police, who have been granted an additional 30 hours to continue questioning.

There had been concerns reported that Brianna was targeted because she was transgender but Cheshire Constabluary previously said there was “no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate related.”

The force has now said they are exploring all lines of enquiry, “including whether this was a hate crime.”

Vigils are taking place for the 16-year-old around the UK, including in Liverpool, this evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement, Brianna’s family said: “Brianna was a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister. She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time. We would like to thank the police for their support, and witnesses for helping with the investigation.”

Authorities urge anyone with knowledge or information, no matter big or small, should get in touch with police as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement