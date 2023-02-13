Brianna’s body was found on a path in a park with multiple stab wounds.

The family of Warrington teenager Brianna Ghey has paid a moving tribute to their ‘strong, fearless and one of a kind’ daughter as the investigation into her murder continues.

The 16-year-old was found by members of the public in Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington, on Saturday as she lay wounded on a path from multiple stab wounds. Emergency services were called but she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, both from the local area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody being questioned by police.

In a statement, her family said: “Brianna was a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister. She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time. We would like to thank the police for their support, and witnesses for helping with the investigation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

There had been concerns reported that Brianna was targeted because she was transgender but Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans of Cheshire Police moved to dismiss those reports. “At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate related,” he said.

DCS Evans added: “Patrols have been stepped up in the local area and officers will remain in the Culcheth area to provide reassurance and address any concerns that residents may have.

Brianna Ghey died at the scene as a result of multiple stab wounds - Credit: Police

“I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how big or small, that they believe could help with our investigation to get in touch. We are also keen for people and businesses within the local community to check any CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may aid our investigation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Waller has confirmed that police have been pursuing numerous lines of inquiry, but do not believe there is a wider threat to the public.

Authorities urge anyone with knowledge or information, no matter big or small, should get in touch with police as soon as possible.