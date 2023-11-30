He was best known for playing Jimmy Corkhill in Brookside.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Actor Dean Sullivan has died at the age of 68.

Best known for playing Jimmy Corkhill in Liverpool-based soap opera, Brookside, he was set to star in The Atkinson's pantomime this Christmas.

Sullivan's agent confirmed he died peacefully following a short illness on Wednesday (November 29).

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Sullivan has died at the age of 68. He was known for his starring role in the Channel 4 soap opera Brookside. (Credit: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

A statement by Hamilton Management and Sullivan’s family said: "To millions he was and very much still is remembered as 'Jimmy', to family and friends he was 'Dino'. Dean's family wants to thank Arrowe Park Hospital for their unwavering and consistent support.