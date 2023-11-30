Register
Dean Sullivan: Brookside legend who played Jimmy Corkhill has died at the age of 68

He was best known for playing Jimmy Corkhill in Brookside.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 30th Nov 2023, 08:41 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 09:14 GMT
Actor Dean Sullivan has died at the age of 68.

Best known for playing Jimmy Corkhill in Liverpool-based soap opera, Brookside, he was set to star in The Atkinson's pantomime this Christmas.

Sullivan's agent confirmed he died peacefully following a short illness on Wednesday (November 29).

Dean Sullivan has died at the age of 68. He was known for his starring role in the Channel 4 soap opera Brookside. (Credit: Getty Images)Dean Sullivan has died at the age of 68. He was known for his starring role in the Channel 4 soap opera Brookside. (Credit: Getty Images)
Dean Sullivan has died at the age of 68. He was known for his starring role in the Channel 4 soap opera Brookside. (Credit: Getty Images)

A statement by Hamilton Management and Sullivan’s family said: "To millions he was and very much still is remembered as 'Jimmy', to family and friends he was 'Dino'. Dean's family wants to thank Arrowe Park Hospital for their unwavering and consistent support.

"We ask that you respect their privacy in their time of grief."

