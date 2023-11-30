Dean Sullivan: Brookside legend who played Jimmy Corkhill has died at the age of 68
He was best known for playing Jimmy Corkhill in Brookside.
Actor Dean Sullivan has died at the age of 68.
Best known for playing Jimmy Corkhill in Liverpool-based soap opera, Brookside, he was set to star in The Atkinson's pantomime this Christmas.
Sullivan's agent confirmed he died peacefully following a short illness on Wednesday (November 29).
A statement by Hamilton Management and Sullivan’s family said: "To millions he was and very much still is remembered as 'Jimmy', to family and friends he was 'Dino'. Dean's family wants to thank Arrowe Park Hospital for their unwavering and consistent support.
"We ask that you respect their privacy in their time of grief."