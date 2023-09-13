It may be a little early to start talking about Christmas, but you won’t want to miss this.

A local legend, best known for playing Brookside’s Jimmy Corkhill, is set to reprise his role as a baddie this Christmas.

Starring in the popular soap opera for seventeen-years in the Channel 4 soap, Dean Sullivan will take to the stage as ‘Fleshcreep’ in the classic tale of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Running from December 7 - 31, the Christmas panto will take place at The Atkinson, Southport, making the performance even more special for the Merseyside actor.

Sullivan, who grew up visiting Southport on family days out, said he is very excited to return to ‘panto land’.

He added: “It has been great to meet all of the other cast members and spend time getting to know them and it’s very clear that we’re going to have a fun few months getting ready for Christmas in Southport.

“Pantos give people the chance to truly enjoy themselves for a couple of hours, shout out, sing - whatever it is that makes you feel the festive spirit. We want people to watch us and have a really great time.”