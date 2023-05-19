”I didn’t know who Speedo Mick was but now he’s my hero.”

This year’s Run For The 97 has been officially launched by legendary Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar at Stanley Park.

The community event, to honour the 97 Liverpool fans who lost their lives on 15 April 1989 in the Hillsborough tragedy, will take place in Stanley Park on Saturday 27 May 2023. The charity run also remembers the families and survivors who have tirelessly fought for justice.

Grobbelaar, who was in goal at the Leppings Lane End the day of the Hillsborough tragedy, was at the launch representing Jamie Carragher’s 23 Foundation. He reiterated the need for a Hillsborough Law now. The legislation would criminalise lying to the British public, and support those fighting for the truth.

The 65-year-old said: “I am representing the 23 Foundation because I was there. Being there and trying so hard with the families to try and get this law passed. We’ll carry on.”

Run For The 97 has acted as a platform to raise funds – and more than £40,000 has been raised for good causes through the event since it was first staged in 2015.

Steve Kelly, whose brother passed away at Hillsborough, said: "It’s most welcome for us as families to know that our loved ones will always be remembered."

The most senior runner this year will be 93-year-old Dennis Adelsberg. He took part for the first time last year where he met fundraising superstar Speedo Mick. Dennis said, "I’ve never heard of Speedo Mick, truthfully until I did the race last year, now he’s my hero."