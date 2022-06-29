Armed raid by masked men in Wirral, figures released on airport reliability, flyposting circus promoter lands fine.

🎪 An event company that was fined earlier this year for illegally promoting a circus in Liverpool - has been prosecuted again.

Just two weeks after being ordered to pay £1,500 in January, Exchange Events Ltd was again charged with illegally promoting Gandeys travelling circus.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Congleton-based company was found to be using the same locations as in the previous offence last Autumn.

Flyposting for Gandeys Circus

Councillor Abdul Qadir, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, said: “To flypost once is bad, but to do so again just weeks after being fined is outrageous. I hope for their sake there’s no third time for this company, because we’ll prosecute again. No question.”

Exchange Events Ltd was fined £2,000 under section 224(3) of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990. The maximum fine of £2,500 was reduced to take account of the early guilty plea and the mitigation provided.

🚨 Merseyside Police have been given enhanced stop and search powers in a Wirral trouble hotspot following a raid by masked men on a Woodchurch pub on Monday night. Three armed men burst into the Arrowe Park Hotel wearing balaclavas before fleeing in a silver car.

Read More Woodchurch masked raid: what happened at Arrowe Park Hotel and why police have been given extra powers

🛫 New figures from the Civil Aviation Authority show that Liverpool John Lennon Airport fared better than most airports across the country during one of the busiest times of the year. In April, 2,328 planes departed the airport, and 1724 (74%) of those were said to be on time.