🚨 Domestic abusers will face tags and tougher management under new measures to protect women and girls. Merseyside Police say they welcome the announcement, as they have recently embarked on their biggest-ever consultation with women and girls to gain a wider understanding of how safe they feel in the areas they live, work and socialise.
🚒 The amount we all pay for police and fire services across Mersyeside is likely to increase from April. As council tax bills are anticipated to go up in Liverpool, Knowlsey, Sefton and Wirral, meaning paying more for local authority services, it is expected payments for police and fire services will go up as well.
🇺🇦 The BBC has announced the commission of two special one-off entertainment shows to celebrate the Eurovision Song Contest. One will celebrate 25 years since the UK last hosted the contest. The other charts the success of entrants who may not have scored enough points to win, but have gone on to score great success in the music industry.