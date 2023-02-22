Merseyside Police welcomes tougher measures for domestic abusers, police and fire services on Merseyside could cost us all more, two Eurovision specials set to be aired.

🚨 Domestic abusers will face tags and tougher management under new measures to protect women and girls. Merseyside Police say they welcome the announcement, as they have recently embarked on their biggest-ever consultation with women and girls to gain a wider understanding of how safe they feel in the areas they live, work and socialise.

🚒 The amount we all pay for police and fire services across Mersyeside is likely to increase from April. As council tax bills are anticipated to go up in Liverpool, Knowlsey, Sefton and Wirral, meaning paying more for local authority services, it is expected payments for police and fire services will go up as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement